Scientists are studying a meteorite that crashed into the bedroom of a resident of Canada

Researchers believe the meteorite that crashed through the roof and fell inches from a woman’s head in British Columbia is about 470 million years old.

Ruth Hamilton, from Golden, British Columbia, woke up suddenly on the night of October 3rd when a small charcoal rock the size of a melon crashed through her ceiling and landed between her floral pillowcases.

She donated the stone to the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Western University in London, Ontario, where researchers are working on mapping its orbital journey around the Sun before it fell into the bedroom.

“It was very exciting to get it because every time you see a new meteorite, it’s like Christmas,” said associate professor Phil McCausland.

On inspection, McCausland discovered that the meteorite was an L-chondrite, one of the most common types of meteorites that hit Earth.

“Chondritic meteors are thought to have come from the early solar system, but they survived a major asteroid breakup event. So there is a large body in the asteroid belt that broke up about 470 million years ago,” he said.

McCausland said the orbits of only a few L-chondrite meteorites are known so far.

He added that researchers are turning to dashcams and CCTV footage, as well as local photographers who captured the fireball event, to reconstruct the stone’s flight path.