Scientists believe that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can live in the body for up to 230 days

Specialists of the U.S. National Institutes of Health drew attention to minor inflammation outside the lungs, despite the widespread spread of the virus in the body.

Experts from the U.S. National Institutes of Health believe that the virus that causes COVID-19 can live in various parts of the human body for up to 230 days. The corresponding study is posted on the Research Square website.

The Institute’s staff came to these conclusions based on the study of the bodies of 44 people who died from the effects of coronavirus.

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is widespread even in patients who died as a result of an asymptomatic or mild form of COVID-19, the reproduction of the virus is present in many extra pulmonary tissues at an early stage of infection,” the publication notes. Experts have identified SARS-CoV-2 RNA in many parts of the human body, “including brain regions, for up to 230 days after the onset of symptoms.”

At the same time, the team of researchers drew attention to minor inflammation in the uneasy, despite the widespread spread of the virus in the body.

As Bloomberg notes, the study has not yet been reviewed by independent experts and mainly concerns data on deaths, and not patients with a long course of COVID-19 or those facing acute consequences of the virus.