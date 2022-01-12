Scientists capture how memories are formed in the brains of living fish

Scientists at the University of Southern California (USC) have been able to capture the formation of memories in the brains of living fish in real time.

The authors of the new work captured an image of the brain of a zebrafish under a microscope with synapses. They noticed that synapses form in one part of the brain and disappear in another.

Synapses are tiny gaps between branches of neurons in the brain and play a key role in the formation of memory. The more regularly a particular synapse is used, the stronger it becomes. The new job expands our knowledge of how they work.

Scientists have done their work on zebrafish, which are commonly used for neuroscience research. This type of fish has a brain similar to that of a human. They also have a transparent head, which gives scientists an almost literal understanding of how the brain works.

Synapses are usually very small to visualize, so the researchers used several new techniques to highlight them. They genetically altered the fish to have fluorescent synapses, and then visualized them with a new type of laser microscope that uses lower levels of light to reduce tissue damage. Using this setup, the team imaged the fish’s brain both before and after memory formation to see how the synapses had changed.

To stimulate memory formation, the scientists forced the fish to associate two stimuli, one neutral and one unpleasant. The researchers heated the fish’s head with an infrared laser to irritate them and make them wag their tails. Then they combined this warmth with another light, and after a few hours of training, the fish began to wave their tails in response only to light. This means that they have formed an associative memory between light and heat.

The results of the work surprised the authors. They expected to see an increase in synapses, but noticed that one area of ​​the brain forms new synapses while another removes them. According to the researchers, this suggests that memories are encoded by changing the number of synapses.