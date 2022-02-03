Scientists from the USA have created an ultralight polymer twice as strong as steel

The popularity of polymers is due to the fact that the mechanical and physical properties of structures made of these materials can be easily changed by changing the structure or conditions of synthesis of these substances.

American chemists have developed a new two-dimensional polymer material with an ultra-low density and superior to high-quality steel in strength by about two times. This was announced on Wednesday by the press service of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with reference to an article in the journal Nature.

“As a rule, plastic is never considered as a suitable material for the manufacture of load-bearing structures of buildings, but the material we have created can be used in this way. Its unusual properties will significantly expand the areas where polymers will be used in the future,” said MIT professor Michael Strano, whose words are quoted by the press service of the university.

Polymers have long been the main structural material of modern civilization. Their popularity is due to the fact that the mechanical and physical properties of structures made of these materials can be easily changed by changing the structure or conditions of synthesis of these substances. Due to this, the same raw materials can be used for the manufacture of flexible rubber bands and high-strength plastic structures.

Despite this, polymers are almost not used today in those fields of science and technology where high strength and wear resistance are required. This is due to the fact that most polymers have a chaotic or amorphous structure, which makes them vulnerable to certain types of mechanical loads and other influences.

Heavy-duty polymer

Professor Strano and his colleagues solved this problem by developing polymers consisting of two different types of organic molecules. During these experiments, chemists managed to create a material with a unique two-dimensional structure that forces its constituent molecules to combine into a kind of grid without any interference from scientists.

Due to this, the new polymer has an extremely low density, but at the same time it is twice as high as the best steel grades in terms of resistance to deformation and pressure. In the past, chemists doubted that such two-dimensional polymer materials could be created in principle, but Professor Strano and his colleagues found that this could be done if single polymer links were forced to form particularly strong bonds with each other.

As chemists explain, the appearance of such bonds between organic molecules sharply limits the direction in which they can rotate, which prevents the formation of random bonds between them and leads to the formation of an ordered structure consisting of two types of links. Scientists called the first material of this kind “two-dimensional polyaramide” (2DPA-1).

Subsequent experiments have shown that thin films of this polymer can be applied to a variety of materials and structures, which should significantly improve their wear resistance and durability. Now Professor Strano and his colleagues are working on the creation of other two-dimensional polymers, which scientists hope will have even more interesting properties than 2DPA-1.