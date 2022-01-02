Scientists have assessed the impact of the Omicron strain on the lungs

The Omicron strain of coronavirus can cause a less severe course of the disease, since it affects the lungs less than other variants of SARS-CoV-2. This was reported by a group of scientists from the Medical Faculty of the University of Washington, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Tokyo. This is reported by The New York Times with reference to Research Square.

Experts conducted experiments on mice and hamsters. It turned out that the Omicron strain mainly affected the upper respiratory tract – the nose and nasopharynx, and spread to the lungs much less frequently than other variants of coronavirus infection.

Animals infected with the Omicron strain experienced, on average, milder symptoms of the disease and were less likely to experience weight loss. Other variants of coronavirus infection could cause scarring in the lungs and serious breathing difficulties.