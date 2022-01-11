Scientists have created a supermolecule that can treat Alzheimer’s and other diseases

An international research group reports the creation of a powerful supermolecule made from DNA and a peptide.

DNA is an important biomolecule, just like peptides: peptide structures are used, for example, to create artificial proteins and nanostructures.

When you combine the two, you have a very powerful molecular tool that will help create the next generation of nanotechnology. This could allow us to create more advanced nanostructures, for example, for the detection of diseases. Chengguang Lu, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Chemistry and Pharmacy, University of Southern Denmark

According to the researchers, this is a biomolecule that can be used to create an artificial protein that is more stable and more reliable than natural proteins that are vulnerable to heat, ultraviolet radiation and chemicals.

In a research paper, the authors described the mechanical properties of a new structure consisting of three-stranded DNA structures and three-stranded peptide structures.

It is rare for the structures of DNA and peptides to be chemically linked, although some key interactions are required for living organisms. One of the possible reasons that DNA and peptides rarely interact is such a property as chirality – this is the property of a molecule not to combine in space with its mirror image.

All biological structures, from molecules to the human body, have a fixed chirality. For example, the heart is located on the left side of our body. DNA is always on the right and peptides are always on the left, so trying to combine them is a very difficult task.

Therefore, the research team decided to trick this property and change the chirality of the peptide from left to right, so that it matches the chirality of DNA and works with it, rather than repelling it.

This is the first study to show that the chirality of DNA and peptide structures can interact and interact when they change direction. Research text