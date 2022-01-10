Scientists have developed an Iron Man-style robot for rescue operations

The small humanoid robot, called the iCub, is equipped with a jetpack, and has systems built into its palm that allow it to control power and direction of movement, just like a Marvel superhero.

A group of scientists from a research center in Italy has developed a robot that can help rescuers in case of natural disasters. The developers hope that the size of the robot and its movement capabilities will allow it to get to places inaccessible to humans or drones.

To date, specialists have already created more than 40 robots, which are available in laboratories around the world, including in Europe, USA, Korea, Singapore, China and Japan.

The sensitive skin of the robot’s entire body will allow it to physically interact with the environment, including humans, which will further help it support rescuers during natural disasters.

The goal of the iCub, according to scientists, is to enable robots to assist rescuers both indoors and outdoors. The iCub’s skin and capabilities allow it to be used in many emergencies. The iCub has a head and torso capable of tilting and moving, and numerous joints along its arms and hands allow it to move, manipulate, and lift objects. The robot weighs only 30 kg.