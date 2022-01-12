Scientists have figured out how to decode “inner speech” for people with a disease, like Hawking’s

When a person speaks out loud, he makes sounds at specific times. In this way, researchers can associate these time periods with the areas of the brain involved. In the case of imaginary speech, the process is much more complicated. Scientists have been able to observe the vibrations that parts of the brain produce when speaking to themselves. The journal Nature Communications writes about this.

When people speak, different areas of their brain need to be activated. However, the function of these areas can be seriously impaired after damage to the nervous system. For example, due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (or Charcot’s disease), the muscles used for speech can be completely paralyzed. In other cases, such as after a stroke, areas of the brain responsible for speech may be affected: this is called aphasia. However, in many of these cases, the patient’s ability to imagine words and sentences remains partially functional.

Therefore, the decoding of inner speech is of great interest to neuroscience researchers. But the task is far from easy, explains Timothy Prua, a scientist at the Department of Fundamental Neuroscience at UNIGE School of Medicine: “There have been several studies on deciphering spoken language, but much less on deciphering imaginary speech. This is because associated neural signals are weak and variable compared to explicit speech. Therefore, they are difficult to decipher using learning algorithms. ”

When a person speaks out loud, he makes sounds that are emitted at certain points in time. In this way, researchers can associate these material elements with the affected areas of the brain. In the case of imaginary speech, the process is much more complicated. Scientists have no obvious information about the sequence and tempo of words or sentences formulated internally by an individual. The areas involved in the brain are also less numerous and less active.

To perceive the neural signals of this special type of speech, the UNIGE team used a group of 13 patients admitted to American hospitals. They collected data using electrodes implanted directly into the brains of patients to assess their epileptic disorders. “We asked these people to say the words and then introduce them. Each time, we analyzed several frequency ranges of brain activity that are known to be associated with speech, ”explains Anne-Lise Giraud, professor in the Department of Fundamental Neurology at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine and newly appointed Director of the Institut de l’Audition in Paris.

The researchers observed oscillations of several types of frequencies produced by different regions of the brain when these patients spoke either orally or in their minds. “First of all, vibrations called theta (4-8 Hz), which correspond to the average rhythm of pronouncing the syllables. Then gamma frequencies (25–35 Hz) are observed in the areas of the brain where speech sounds are formed. Third, beta waves (12-18 Hz) associated with cognitively more effective areas, which are requested, for example, to anticipate and predict the development of a conversation. Finally, the high frequencies (80–150 Hz) that are observed when the person speaks, ”explains Pierre Mejevan, assistant professor of clinical neurology at the UNIGE School of Medicine and associate physician at HUG.

Through these observations, scientists were able to show that low frequencies and the relationship between certain frequencies (in particular, beta and gamma) contain important information for decoding imaginary speech. Their research also shows that the temporal cortex is an important area for possible decoding of internal speech. Located in the left side of the brain, this specific region of the brain is involved in the processing of information related to hearing and memory, but it also contains part of Wernicke’s zone, which is responsible for the perception of words and linguistic symbols.

These results represent a major advance in the reconstruction of speech from neural activity. “But we are still far from deciphering the imaginary language,” the research team concludes.