Scientists have found a weak point of respiratory viruses

Biologists have found a protein that is responsible for the appearance of foci of inflammation in the lungs. It is found in the inner segments of the envelopes of viruses, for example, in SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists have studied the NS2 protein of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The study showed that if the virus lacks this protein, a person’s immune system can destroy the virus even before severe inflammation of the body begins. The study, conducted at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, is published Jan. 18 in the journal mBio.

Like other respiratory viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, RSV infects lung cells responsible for gas exchange and uses them as factories to produce more viruses. Uncontrolled reproduction of the virus in these cells leads to their destruction and the manifestation of severe inflammation, and sometimes death.

To solve the problem, scientists have studied respiratory viruses such as RSV and how they persist in the cell. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the virus causes 160,000 deaths each year, mostly in infants, children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Also, most of the deaths and complications from COVID-19 are not associated with the penetration of the virus into the body, but with the inflammation that it provokes the infection. It turned out that the appearance of these inflammations is associated with the NS2 protein, which is located inside the coronavirus particles. Its counterparts produce several other respiratory pathogens, including influenza and RSV. As part of the study, scientists worked with mutated versions of the virus, in some of which scientists reduced the concentration of NS2 molecules, and in others they completely removed this protein.

In the course of the work, the scientists identified the viral NS2 protein as a key regulator of autophagy, a cellular process that modulates immune defenses during viral infection. Autophagy is mediated by a cellular protein known as Beclin1. When a virus enters a cell, Beclin1 can recognize and eliminate the threat from the cell. It attaches itself to certain smaller gene proteins, as if Beclin1 puts on armor.

The study showed that the RSV NS2 protein removes this armor from Beclin1, which allows the virus to persist and replicate inside the cell, spreading to other cells and causing damage that triggers an excessive inflammatory response in the body that culminates in respiratory diseases such as pneumonia. . Without the NS2 protein, the virus is usually killed by Beclin1.

Scientists suggest that if they create drugs that would prevent the NS2 protein from binding to Beclin1 molecules, doctors could slow the reproduction of RSV, a new type of coronavirus and other respiratory pathogens that cause epidemics in the human population.