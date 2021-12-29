Scientists have found the remains of a man who was killed by the tsunami: it also destroyed the Minoan civilization

An international team of researchers found and unearthed the remains of a young man who died in a volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami. The results of the work are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists have studied the remains of a young man who died about 3,600 years ago as a result of the tsunami caused by the eruption of the Tera volcano on the island of Santorini.

Previous research has shown that the eruption of Thera was a major event – so powerful that it was “blamed” for the decline of the Minoan civilization on the island of Crete. Previous research has also shown that the eruption occurred sometime between 1500 and 1600 BC. e.

The remains of a young man were found at an excavation site known as Cesme-Baglararasi. It is located on the shores of Cesme Bay in western Turkey. Artifacts of the late Bronze Age have been found at the site for several years, but only recently have they found evidence of a tsunami – layers of ash and debris that were not washed back into the sea by the retaining wall. In addition to the remains of a young man, the researchers also found the remains of a dog.

It also turned out that the area was affected by several tsunamis associated with the eruption of Thera. Radiocarbon dating of the materials surrounding the remains showed that they date from no earlier than 1612 BC. e. The researchers also found damaged walls, rubble, sediment and ash – all evidence of numerous tsunamis.