Scientists have invented biodegradable packaging that kills bacteria

Scientists at Harvard and Singapore have developed biodegradable food packaging material that kills harmful microorganisms and can extend the shelf life of fresh fruit by several days.

Containers and packaging make up the bulk of municipal solid waste, according to the U.S. EPA, with an estimated 82.2 million tonnes in 2018.

The new packaging is designed for raw meat, fish, fruits, vegetables and ready-to-eat meals. Professor Mary Chen, who led the project, said the team’s goal was to come up with a material that could replace conventional plastic packaging and double the shelf life of food.

“Vegetables go bad quickly because even if they are kept in the refrigerator, they” continue to breathe. ” With antimicrobial packaging, there is a chance to extend their shelf life, as well as to make vegetables and fruits look fresh over time, ”said the professor.

The new plastic food packaging is made from corn protein, starch and other naturally occurring biopolymers loaded with a blend of natural antimicrobial compounds, including thyme oil and citric acid.

When exposed to high humidity or enzymes of harmful bacteria, the fibers in the package release naturally occurring antimicrobial compounds, killing common harmful bacteria such as E.coli, Listeria or fungi.

According to scientists, the experiment showed that strawberries, wrapped in new packaging, remained fresh for seven days, while in ordinary plastic fruit boxes, they go bad after 4 days.