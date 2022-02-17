Scientists have learned how to change the blood type

Canadian scientists for the first time changed the blood type in organs for transplantation.

Scientists from the University of Toronto in Canada for the first time learned how to change the blood group of patients during organ transplantation. They described this work in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Previously, doctors could use only known compatible groups for blood transfusions or organ transplants. For example, donors with the first group are considered universal, since there are no agglutinogens (proteins A and B), which allows it to be used for all patients. In turn, people who have the fourth group can accept blood or organs from all donors.

Canadian specialists have learned how to change the blood of transplanted organs to the first one. To do this, they purified it from specific antigens (either A or B for the second and third groups, respectively) using the enzymes N-acetyl-alpha-D-galactose-deacetylase (FpGalNAc-deacetylase) and D-galactosamine-galactosaminidase (FpGalactosaminidase). At the beginning of the experiment, they tested this method on aortic tissues, and then successfully destroyed group A proteins in eight lung samples.

The enzymes took only about four hours to destroy almost all the agglutinogens. Then the scientists tested the reaction from plasma antibodies from people with the first blood group, and it turned out to be insignificant, which indicates a good survival of this method.