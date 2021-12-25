Scientists have made a discovery in human anatomy

Scientists from the University of Basel for the first time described in detail the third layer of the masticatory muscle.

A group of researchers from the University of Basel, led by Dr. Szilvia Mezey and Professor Jens Christoph Turp, discovered a previously unexplored area of the jaw muscles. Scientists told about their discovery in the scientific journal Annals of Anatomy.

“This part of the masticatory muscle clearly differs from other layers in its location and functions,” Mezey explained in a comment to the ScienceDaily scientific portal.

According to experts, a new, deeper layer of muscle is involved in the formation of the lower jaw and stabilizes it. This is the only part of the masticatory muscle that can pull the lower jaw back, that is, to the ear.

The anatomical study was conducted by examining 12 heads of deceased people immersed in formalin who donated their bodies to science. Computed tomography scans of 16 more bodies and MRI data of one living person were analyzed.

Scientists have named the new layer Musculus masseter pars coronidea — “the coronoid part of the masticatory muscle,” because the described layer is attached to the coronoid process of the lower jaw.

“It is known that literally everything has been studied in human anatomy over the past hundred years. And our discovery is all the more surprising, because it is comparable in scale to the discovery of a new species of vertebrates by zoologists,” Professor Turp emphasized.

In science, it was assumed that the masticatory muscle consists of two parts: superficial and deep, specified in the material. Scientists have previously questioned the structure of the masticatory muscle. However, these theories had contradictory descriptions.