Scientists have presented a new “cognitive” concept of 6G networks

An international team of researchers has proposed a new “cognitive” concept of next-generation 6G networks and described the principles by which it should be arranged.

6G networks will not appear until 2030, but scientists have already developed the principles by which they will work. In 6G Cognitive Information Theory: A Mailbox Perspective, an international team of scientists proposed a 6G “cognitive” network. It will improve the performance of the 5G network.

With the rapid deployment of commercial 5G networks, researchers have begun to look at 6G. Key technologies for mobile networks are expected to become available in 2023, and full 6G networks in 2030. Compared to 5G, 6G will increase the data transfer rate by more than 100 times, to one terabyte per second or more. To move large amounts of data where and when it is needed, 6G networks will need to be configured to meet security requirements and meet all user needs.

To meet these requirements, scientists propose to use the “mailbox theory”, which characterizes the 6G network as:

Distributed smart grid: Intelligent applications will be built into it. So the network will transmit, store, analyze large-scale data and provide personalized access at any time, regardless of the user’s location.

Proactive Interactive Network: This will be a personalized network focused on the needs of users. They will define the network functions for on-demand resource scheduling. It will also adjust in real time if user demand changes. The authors of the article note that this will require the use of AI to set up the network, as well as protect personal data.

Cognitive communication network: Compared to traditional communications, 6G network will provide the search, extraction and sending of semantic meanings.