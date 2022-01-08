Scientists have revealed the danger of asymptomatic COVID-19

Asymptomatic COVID-19 affects the heart, lungs, kidneys and blood vessels.

The asymptomatic course of the coronavirus does not pass without a trace for the body; the disease affects the internal organs. This conclusion was reached by a group of scientists from Germany, the European Heart Journal reports.

German researchers have found out that a mild form of COVID-19 can lead to dangerous consequences: heart problems, a reduction in lung volume, an increase in airway resistance, a decrease in kidney function, and an increased risk of lower limb vein thrombosis.

Experts note the importance of the data obtained on the features of the course of asymptomatic coronavirus against the background of the spread of the Omicron strain COVID-19, which occurs in most cases covertly or in mild form.