Scientists have warned that global warming threatens the largest cities in the world with floods

A new study predicted the spread of hurricanes and typhoons to the mid-latitude regions of the planet due to global warming. This could threaten cities such as New York, Beijing, Shanghai, Boston and Tokyo with extreme weather conditions.

Cyclones are now mostly confined to tropical regions north and south of the equator, but a new study from Yale University has shown that they can migrate further. This is because the planet is warming up due to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

Subtropical storm Alpha and Hurricane Anri, which hit Portugal and Connecticut, respectively, were the harbingers of new storms, according to scientists.

“Hurricanes in mid-latitudes are an important, underestimated risk of climate change. This study predicts that tropical cyclones of the 21st century are likely to occur in a wider range of latitudes than they have on Earth over the past 3 million years, ”said study author Joshua Studholm.

Although the increase in the number of tropical cyclones is usually associated with climate change, it remains unclear how sensitive these cyclones are to changes in the average temperature of the planet. The researchers note that as the climate warms, the temperature difference between the equator and the poles will also decrease. This can cause tropical cyclones in mid-latitudes.