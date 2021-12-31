Scientists oppose the world’s first octopus farm

According to researchers and conservationists, octopuses are highly intelligent creatures that can feel pain and emotions, so they should not be raised for human consumption.

A group of British experts conducted more than 300 scientific studies and concluded that octopuses are much more “intelligent creatures” than previously thought. They cited “compelling scientific evidence” that octopuses can experience pleasure, excitement and joy, as well as pain and even suffering.

The scientists said they were “convinced that raising octopuses for human consumption is not possible,” and that the British government “could consider banning the import of farmed octopuses” in the future.

According to the BBC, about 350,000 tons of octopuses are caught annually in the world, more than 10 times more than in 1950. Against this background, the pursuit of revealing the secret of breeding octopuses in captivity has been going on for several decades. Breeding octopuses is difficult – their larvae eat only live food and need a carefully controlled environment.

Spanish multinational company Nueva Pescanova (NP) has announced that it will start raising octopuses in the summer of 2022 and will be ready to sell them as early as 2023.

According to PortSEurope, the NP commercial farm will be near the port of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

It is reported that the farm will produce 3,000 tons of octopuses per year. The company said it would help stop the fishing of octopuses from the wild.

Nueva Pescanova refused to disclose any details about the conditions in which the octopuses will be kept, despite numerous requests from scientists. The size of the tanks, the food they will eat, and the method of disposal are all kept secret.

These plans were denounced by an international group of researchers as “ethically and environmentally unsound.” The animal welfare campaigning and lobbying organization Compassion in World Agriculture (CIWF) has written to the governments of several countries, including Spain, calling for a ban on the campaign.

“These are amazing animals. They are lonely and very intelligent. Therefore, putting them in empty tanks without cognitive stimulation is not right for them, ”said Dr. Elena Lara, research manager at CIWF.

If an octopus farm does open up in Spain, the animals raised there will not be protected under European law. Octopuses, like other cephalopods, are considered intelligent creatures, but EU farm animal protection law only applies to vertebrates. In addition, according to the CIWF, there is currently no scientifically proven method of humane slaughter.