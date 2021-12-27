Scientists predicted the emergence of a mountain range in 200 million years in the Himalayas

Scientists talked about the “new Himalayas” – these are mountains that in 200 million years will form in the same way as the Himalayas.

In about 200 million years, the “Himalayas of the future” may appear on the Earth’s surface. The corresponding forecast was voiced by Dutch scientists from the University of Utrecht.

The Himalayas, the tallest mountains in the world, appeared on the planet relatively recently (on the scale of the Earth). They began to form 50 million years ago when two plates collided with each other. A new mountain range is expected to emerge in a similar manner in about 200 Ma. This is the conclusion reached by geologists from the University of Utrecht. Using specialized software, scientists performed computer simulations and predicted the emergence of a new mountain range – Somalaya.

The name is a reference to Somalia, a state in eastern Africa. According to forecasts of paleogeographers, in the future, it may separate from Africa and collide with India. A belt will be formed under the symbol of the Somali Mountains or “Himalayas of the future.” The mountain range will stretch between Africa and Madagascar.

About 225 million years ago, India was a large island off the coast of Australia, and at one time there was a whole ocean between it and Asia. But in the process of plate tectonics, India became part of Asia and the Himalayas appeared.