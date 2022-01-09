Scientists successfully 3D printed human cornea

This scientific breakthrough could be a solution to the shortage of corneal transplants and save millions of people from blindness.

The cornea is the outermost layer of the human eye and is very important for focusing vision. Unfortunately, according to researchers at the University of Newcastle, nearly 5 million people go completely blind each year due to corneal scarring caused by tears, burns, abrasions, or disease. Up to 10 million people worldwide require surgery to stop corneal blindness due to trachoma.

According to scientists, 3D printing can be used to create an unlimited number of corneas. The researchers worked by mixing stem cells from a healthy donor cornea with alginate and collagen. They called this solution “bio-ink”.

Tissue Engineering Professor and Lead Researcher Che Cannon explained that the unique gel helps keep corneal stem cells alive. It is tough enough to hold its shape, yet soft enough to squeeze out of the printer nozzle.

Cannon noted that the printed corneas still need further testing and that it will take several years before they can be used for transplants.