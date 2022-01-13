Scientists understand how the lunar crust appeared from the ocean of “slush”

Scientists have shown how the freezing of the “slushy” ocean of magma led to the appearance of the lunar crust.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge and the ENS Lyon Graduate School have proposed a new model for the appearance of the lunar crust. According to her, the crystals remained suspended in liquid magma for hundreds of millions of years, while the lunar “slush” froze and solidified. The results are published in Geophysical Review Letters.

More than fifty years ago, Apollo 11 astronauts collected samples from the lunar highlands. These large pale regions of the Moon, visible to the naked eye, are composed of relatively light rocks called anorthosites. They formed early in the Moon’s history, 4.3–4.5 billion years ago. They can be found in fossilized magma chambers on Earth. However, to produce the large volumes of anorthosite found on the Moon would require a huge global ocean of magma.

After the Apollo missions, scientists carefully studied the surface of the Moon and anorthosites from the satellite. The problem is that the age range of anorthosites – more than 200 Ma – is difficult to reconcile with current models of magma solidification (about 100 Ma). That is why scientists have proposed a new one. According to her, the crystals remained in suspension in liquid magma. Most of all, in terms of consistency, it was similar to “slush”, which froze and hardened for more than one hundred million years.