Scientists used Nvidia GPUs to simulate a living cell

Scientists at the University of Illinois created a 3D simulation of a living minimal cell using Nvidia GPUs to simulate 7,000 genetic information processes in 20 minutes.

“Even the smallest cell requires two billion atoms. You cannot create such a 3D model in a realistic time scale of a person without GPUs,” said Zaida Luti-Schulte, professor of chemistry and director of the university’s Center for Living Cell Physics.

The simulation reproduces the physical and chemical characteristics of a minimal particle scale cell. The cell has only the minimum set of genes necessary for its survival, functioning and replication. However, by creating a dynamic model that mimics the behavior of a living cell, scientists were able to gain insight into the fundamental processes that take place in living cells.

“We found that the fundamental behavior of the simulated cell manifested itself not because we programmed it, but because the kinetic parameters and lipid mechanisms were correct in our model,” the scientist explained.

Zaida Lüti-Schulten and her colleagues developed the GPU-accelerated software Lattice Microbes, which is hosted by the Nvidia NGC Software Center. The researchers used Lattice Microbes with three Nvidia Volta architecture GPUs to simulate a minimal version of the parasitic bacteria called mycoplasma.

Modeling has shown that the cell spends most of its energy transporting molecules across the cell membrane. The study demonstrated the potential of whole cell simulations, which could ultimately help scientists predict how changes in real cells will affect their function.