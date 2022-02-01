Scientists warned of a geomagnetic storm due to a solar flare

Experts do not exclude that the probability of a geomagnetic storm may persist on February 2 and 3.

Specialists of the Space Weather Forecasting Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, USA) predicted the onset of a moderate intensity geomagnetic storm on February 2 (G2, the second level out of five possible) due to the release of solar plasma. This was reported on the organization’s website on Tuesday.

On January 29, researchers registered an outbreak associated with the release of a coronal mass – a cloud of solar plasma. The approximate speed of this cloud moving towards the Earth is 662 kilometers per second, the message clarifies.

“The time limits of its arrival to Earth begin from the end of February 1 to the beginning of February 2. <…> [In this regard] geomagnetic storm G2 (moderate) is observed on February 2,” the management website says.

Scientists do not exclude that the probability of a geomagnetic storm may persist on February 3. However, it may be of lower intensity – level G1 (weak).