Scientists with the help of new technologies understood what the mummy of a pharaoh looks like without opening the sarcophagus

Modern technologies have made it possible to restore the appearance of the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I without opening the sarcophagus. The researchers used computed tomography.

The authors of the new work studied the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I. They applied non-invasive research technologies to obtain an accurate look of the remains hidden in the sealed sarcophagus.

Amenhotep I – the second pharaoh of the XVIII dynasty of Ancient Egypt, who ruled around 1525-1504. BC e. He died at the age of 35 for unknown reasons.

The sarcophagus was opened 400 years after his death to eliminate the damage caused by the grave robbers, after which the pharaoh was reburied and is now kept in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. They decided not to open the sarcophagus so as not to damage the mummy.

The authors of the new work used computed tomography to determine the appearance of the ancient ruler – they made thousands of “slices” and assembled them into one digital model to understand what Amenhotep looked like.

As a result, it turned out to restore the appearance of the ancient Egyptian king and the luxury of jewelry with which he was buried.

We see that Amenhotep I was about 35 years old when he died. He was about 169 cm tall, circumcised and had good teeth. His burial cover contains 30 amulets and a unique golden belt with gold beads. Apparently, Amenhotep I was physically similar to his father: he had a narrow chin, a small narrow nose, curly hair and slightly protruding upper teeth. Sahar Salim, Professor of Radiology, Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University