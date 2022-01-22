Secretary of State Blinken discussed the events in Ukraine with the Canadian Foreign Minister

Antony Blinken and Melanie Joly talked about ways to convince Moscow of the need to make a choice in favor of diplomacy.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday evening discussed with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly the latest developments in Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Department of State.

According to Ned Price, a Department of Stat spokesman, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Joly discussed the common concerns of the United States and Canada about the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and about efforts to encourage Moscow to make a choice in favor of diplomacy and de-escalation.

“Secretary Blinken stressed the United States’ continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and our readiness to coordinate our actions to impose serious consequences and serious economic costs on Russia for further aggression against Ukraine,” Price said.