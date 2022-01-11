See a hyper-realistic robot that moves its arms and gestures

A new model of the hyperrealistic robot Robo-C-2 has appeared: it moves its arms, imitates human gestures and interacts with the audience.

The new robot Robo-C-2 is planned to be placed in shopping malls, MFC and museums.

The device can adjust its micromimics, this allows you to express emotions more vividly. Also, the developers used the technology of making silicone skin: it became more elastic and new hyperrealistic eyes appeared.

These solutions will make the robot more reliable during work, increase the involvement of interlocutors through brighter emotions, and also make it more realistic and closer to a person.

The hands of the robot are capable of withstanding a load of up to 1 kg, the robot can take something in its hand, indicate the direction, shake the hand of the interlocutor. The process of transferring commands to the hand is implemented using scripts. Scripts are created using special software in which our engineers work. There are three modes: basic gestures when communicating, movements on a command from the outside – you can ask the robot to make a gesture, for example, wave a hand, as well as on the command of a developer engineer. In the future, we plan to teach the robot to write in various languages ​​and draw. Oleg Kivokurtsev, Development Director of Promobot

Kivokurtsev noted that the dynamic stabilization systems, servos and hand controllers of the new model will become the basis for creating the legs of a humanoid robot.

In addition to innovations, Robo-C, along with other models, can move eyes, eyebrows, lips and other “muscles” and still maintain dialogue. In the new patented technology, the robot can reproduce more than 600 variants of human micromimics.