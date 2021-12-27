See a robot from SpaceX engineers that collects 100 pizzas an hour

Three engineers who previously worked at space company SpaceX demonstrated the new robot. It can produce one pizza every 45 seconds.

Three former SpaceX engineers – Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and James Wahavisan – have developed a robot that can deliver 100 pizzas an hour. He will work at the pizzeria, which will open in the spring of 2022. According to Business Insider, the pizzeria will be called Stellar Pizza, just like the company behind the robot.

He doesn’t know how to make dough, so it’s loaded separately. After that, the robot rolls it out, gives it a traditional round shape, adds sauces, toppings and bakes the resulting pizza. It takes a robot 45 seconds to assemble a pizza, and another 5 minutes to bake it. In addition to standard pizzas such as pepperoni, customers can create their own pizza with toppings.

There is now a global labor shortage in the catering industry. It is estimated that there are 800,000 job openings in the United States alone, and this number will double over the next decade. Therefore, the robot will become in demand, but will not steal jobs. At the same time, using a robot is cheaper than hiring a human.