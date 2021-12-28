See the electric truck of the future without a driver’s cab and huge wheels in the back

Russian designers Roman Dolzhenko and Dmitry Voronezhtsev showed the concept of an autonomous electric truck.

Roman Dolzhenko and Dmitry Voronezhtsev from Moscow showed the design of the Atlantis cargo transport. It stands out for its futuristic design. Also, the new model of the truck does not have a cab – it is planned that the electric car will be completely autonomous. The body part is based on one axle, while the three-axle base houses the engine, battery and control systems.

This fully self-contained electric semi-automatic has a huge setup with large wheels at the rear. The tractor is also equipped with a set of independently moving wheels for cornering maneuvering.

According to the project, “Atlantis” is a truck with a semitrailer of the 5th automation level. If autonomy level zero is the car you drive, then level five is a car that does not need a driver at all. There are already cars of the fifth level, but they do not carry people, but goods.

Large auto companies such as Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler are on the cusp of a new era with electric car projects, and Tesla has been talking about autonomous driving for more than five years. The question is who will support such a radical design. A conceptual project by Roman Dolzhenko, in collaboration with industrial designer Dmitry Voronezhtsev, participates in a competition for the development of fully autonomous trucks.