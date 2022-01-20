See the world’s first single-stage orbital ship of the future

Radian has unveiled a project for a reusable single-stage space plane with horizontal takeoff and landing.

Washington-based Radian announced in a recent press release its ambitious goal of building the world’s first single-stage orbiter. Its peculiarity is that it will be reusable, as well as use the existing airport infrastructure for horizontal takeoff and landing.

Launching a spacecraft into space has always required a vertical takeoff. The only exceptions to this rule were the launches of Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbit, which launch horizontally but use a different stage to reach orbit. However, representatives of Radian Aerospace are confident that a single-stage space plane is indeed possible. This will greatly simplify its operation, cost and flight in general.

Previously, NASA teamed up with Boeing to build a single-stage, reusable launch vehicle called the VentureStar, or X-33. However, the program had to be closed about 20 years ago, because the technology of composite materials used for the car was not yet developed at that time.

Now, Boeing’s Program CTO Livingston Holder has brought the concept back on the table. He co-founded Radian, and the company has already completed testing of its first full-scale engine. Now engineers are designing the first space plane, Radian One, which will be able to deliver up to five people and 2,267 kg of cargo into space.

Powered by three liquid-fuel engines, the Radian One will take off from a conventional runway, climb to the desired altitude, and fire its rocket engines into orbit. It can stay there for up to five days and then re-enter the atmosphere. The plane’s wings will allow it to land on any 3,048m runway, then refuel and take off for the next mission in less than 48 hours. If all goes well, the company will reach production capacity by the end of the decade.