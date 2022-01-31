Senators are close to an agreement on a bill on sanctions against Russia

Some of the measures provided for in the draft law may be put into effect before Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine.

The senators are very close to reaching an agreement on a law on sanctions against Russia in connection with its actions against Ukraine, including measures that may be introduced before a possible invasion. This was announced on Sunday by two leading members of the upper house of Congress.

Senators Bob Menendez and James Risch, chairman and top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they hope to move the bill forward in the coming week.

Speaking on CNN, Menendez noted that lawmakers from both parties are determined to support Ukraine and punish Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

Answering the question whether an agreement will be reached in the coming week, he said: “I believe that we will achieve this.”

For several months, Russia has been concentrating troops near the borders of Ukraine and demanded that NATO withdraw troops from Eastern Europe and prevent Ukraine from joining the alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports taking immediate action and criticizes the West for being slow to implement more destructive sanctions.

The Senate bill is directed against the most significant Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt, and also provides for an increase in American military assistance to Ukraine.

Some of the sanctions provided for in the bill may be imposed before the invasion due to what Russia has already done, including cyber-attacks on Ukraine, false flag operations and efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government from within, Menendez said.

According to him, more destructive sanctions will be imposed in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, “but lethal assistance will be provided regardless of this.”

Certain differences remain between senators from the two parties, especially on the issue of imposing sanctions on the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline.

“We are working on it. I think these will be the last points above the I that we will place before we cross the finish line,” said Risch.

Kyiv is asking for sanctions both now and in the event of a Russian invasion, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said, speaking on CBS.

Markarova did not attach much importance to the tension that manifested itself on Friday, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the United States of sowing panic about a possible Russian invasion.

“There is no friction,” she said.

According to her, the two countries “may have different opinions,” but the United States is a strategic partner and friend of Ukraine, and relations between them are at the highest level in several decades.