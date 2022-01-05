Set commands without touching the computer: we learned to control the technique with the help of gestures

The authors of the new work have developed a technology that reads hand gestures and executes commands based on them.

The new system is called Typealike and uses a regular laptop webcam. The program recognizes the user’s hand movements that are near the keyboard and suggests operations based on different hand positions.

The user can, for example, place his right hand with his thumb up next to the keyboard, and the program will recognize this as a request to turn up the volume. Various gestures and gesture combinations can be programmed to perform a wide variety of operations.

Human-computer interaction innovation aims to make the user interface faster and smoother. Therefore, there will be no need to use keyboard shortcuts or work with a mouse and trackpad.

We are using a webcam. It is aimed at your face, but most of the interactions come from the hands. Therefore, we came up with the idea of ​​using a webcam to capture hand gestures. Nalin Chibber is a graduate of the School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo in Cheritone.

As a result, the researchers created a small mechanical device that focuses the webcam on the hands. Then they created developed software that can understand hand gestures in a variety of environments. The team used machine learning methods.

The team created a database of hand gestures from dozens of volunteer researchers. They also conducted tests and surveys to understand how to make the program as functional and versatile as possible.