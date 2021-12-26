Shooter Prey is Epic Games’ 10th New Year’s Gift

The tenth title on the Epic Games Store’s festive giveaway list is Prey, from renowned Arkane Studios. The game was released in 2017. The store again gives you just 24 hours to replenish your library. The game will be released from free access on December 26 at 18:00, so hurry up to take advantage of the opportunity and pick it up while it’s free!

Prey is a sci-fi shooter and immersive sim. The game takes place in an alternate universe in 2032. The protagonist Morgan Y. wakes up at the Talos-1 space station and discovers that it has been captured by enemy aliens. He will have to fight off them in order to save not only himself, but also other inhabitants of the station.

To cope with aliens, the protagonist needs to collect resources and create various weapons and neuromods – thanks to them, the character will receive new abilities. Also, players will make decisions that will further affect the plot and ending.