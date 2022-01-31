Singer Rihanna is pregnant

Singer Rihanna was sad for a short time after parting with an Arab billionaire. Last year, the star had an affair with rapper A$AP Rocky. And today journalists found out that the couple is expecting their first child.

Last weekend, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky decided to take a walk in winter New York. The couple was beaming with happiness and smiling broadly at each other. For a cool evening, the actress chose an elongated pink down jacket; however, all the attention of the public was focused on her bare stomach. It turned out that the singer of the hit Diamonds is already a decent term of pregnancy.

Recall that rumors about Rihanna’s interesting situation have been going around since the end of last year. The reason for suspicion was the appearance of the actress at one of the social events in a tight dress. Many noticed that the waist of the star was noticeably rounded, but she then refused to comment on the joyful event.

For 33-year-old Rihanna, the baby will be the firstborn, as well as for her lover A$AP Rocky. Fans are surprised by the imminent pregnancy of the idol, because the stars confirmed the relationship only last spring. In addition, many expected the artist to return to the stage. Nevertheless, fans are in a hurry to shower future parents with congratulations. “God, I thought it would never happen. I am very touched,” “Glad for her,” “She is the queen,” users write.