Six people were injured in a shooting in Phoenix

BY Ivan Maltsev
110 Views
Six people were injured in a shooting in Phoenix

Law enforcement agencies are conducting an operation to detain the shooter.

As a result of a shooting incident in Phoenix (Arizona), a woman was injured, and five policemen were also injured. This was reported on Friday by the local division of the Fox television company.

According to him, the suspect barricaded himself in the building. As noted, the police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of shooting, the suspect opened fire when one of the guards approached the house.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting an operation to detain the shooter.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send