Six people were injured in a shooting in Phoenix

As a result of a shooting incident in Phoenix (Arizona), a woman was injured, and five policemen were also injured. This was reported on Friday by the local division of the Fox television company.

According to him, the suspect barricaded himself in the building. As noted, the police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of shooting, the suspect opened fire when one of the guards approached the house.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting an operation to detain the shooter.