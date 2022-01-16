Slime Rancher has sold over five million copies

BY Alexandr Ivanov
98 Views

The fun and colorful slime breeding simulator Slime Rancher has been bought over 5 million times.

In honor of taking the new bar, the Monomi Park studio is giving away the game on Steam with a 70% discount until January 17th. At a reduced cost, you can take add-ons and the soundtrack.

Slime Rancher is six years old this year. The game was released to the Valve Store in January 2016. A full release took place in August 2017 on PC and Xbox One, followed by a release on PlayStation 4 in August 2018 and Nintendo Switch in August 2021.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send