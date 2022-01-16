Slime Rancher has sold over five million copies

The fun and colorful slime breeding simulator Slime Rancher has been bought over 5 million times.

In honor of taking the new bar, the Monomi Park studio is giving away the game on Steam with a 70% discount until January 17th. At a reduced cost, you can take add-ons and the soundtrack.

Slime Rancher is six years old this year. The game was released to the Valve Store in January 2016. A full release took place in August 2017 on PC and Xbox One, followed by a release on PlayStation 4 in August 2018 and Nintendo Switch in August 2021.