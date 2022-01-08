Slow tidal currents have turned into a renewable source of electricity

The Minesto company has developed the so-called “tidal kites” Deep Green – by analogy with air kites, they do not use wind currents to move, but the currents of ocean tides. The technology is capable of generating clean electricity to supply power, in particular, to the island archipelagos.

Deep Green is a unique form of kinetic energy generated by the movement of tides. Located at a depth of 40 meters under water, they are underwater “kites” with a wingspan of about 5 meters, which float in a figure of eight with the current, producing enough energy to power 50-70 houses.

“Imagine a kite flying in the wind. When you move the kite to the side, you notice that it is flying fast – much faster than the wind blows. Imagine that you attach a turbine to a kite and make it fly. Place it in the ocean, where it is attracted by the currents, not by the wind, and you have the concept of our Deep Green technology, ”said Minesto CTO Bernt Eric Westre.

“On our kite, a turbine drives a generator that generates electricity. The “leash” that holds the kite transfers electricity to a connection anchored to the seabed. From there the kite is led by cable and electricity is supplied to the shore. There is an automatic control system on board the kite. We control and monitor it from a place on land, ”- said the technology developer.

Tests in the Faroe Islands, an archipelago of 50,000 inhabitants located between Iceland and the Shetland Islands, have shown that the technology is capable of supplying electricity to the islands’ grid during full tidal cycles with satisfactory characteristics.

Successful trials in the Faroes, according to company representatives, prompted them to expand the market. Technology deployment opportunities extend beyond small islands.

“Several countries with tidal or ocean currents are interested in our technology. The global potential of our technology is significant, ”said Edlund.