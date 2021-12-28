Smart Ring Shows How Lifestyle Affects Sleep And Health

Movano Ring with advanced health monitoring capabilities to be shown at CES 2022 It will help prevent chronic diseases.

At CES 2022, medical technology company Movano is announcing the Movano Ring. This wearable device is designed to help people track chronic conditions and better understand their data.

Movano Ring will measure all major metrics including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, breathing, body temperature, blood oxygen levels, steps and calories burned. However, according to Movano, instead of using raw data dumps, the app and device will help determine how the user’s metrics compare to each other. This is “a more proactive approach to reducing the risk of chronic disease,” the developers note. For example, the Movano app will show you how daily exercise affects your sleep or HRV over time.

More and more wearable manufacturers are moving away from dry numbers in favor of simplistic estimates and analytics. Oura Ring, Whoop and Fitbit use scores to contextualize sleep and recovery data, but are focused on telling the user when to rest, writes The Verge.

Movano CEO says the new product has been designed with women’s preferences in mind. Thanks to this, the device will look harmonious even on miniature hands, without causing discomfort. The Movano Ring won’t be available on the market until the second half of 2022, but even then it will only be in beta. The price is still unknown, but the manufacturer promises to release a budget device.