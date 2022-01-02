Smart Sutures Introduced to Control Deep Surgical Wounds

The new surgical sutures with a connected electronic module can monitor deep surgical wounds autonomously and wirelessly.

Monitoring surgical wounds after surgery is important to prevent infection and other complications from developing.

Now they use rigid bioelectronic sensors for this, which are implanted into the body for continuous monitoring. But they may not integrate well.

To detect early complications, a team of researchers led by Associate Professor John Ho of the NUS Institute of Electrical and Computer Science invented the smart seam. It does not require a battery and can work wirelessly: read and transmit information in deep wounds.

The smart seam has an electronic sensor that monitors the integrity of the wound and micromovements of tissues. It also provides fast healing, just like regular medical stitches.

The invention consists of three key components: a silk suture coated with a conductive polymer that allows it to respond to wireless signals; electronic sensor without battery; and a wireless reader that is used to control the suture on the outside of the body.

Intelligent seams work up to a depth of 50 mm, depending on their length. The depth can potentially be increased by increasing the conductivity of the seam or the sensitivity of the wireless reader.