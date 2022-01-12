Snoop Dogg will sell hot dogs

BY Oleg Ceban
Rapper Snoop Dogg decided to launch a line of branded hot dogs.

American hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg will sell hot dogs. This is reported by Billboard.

The musician decided to launch a line of branded Snoop Dogg hot dogs. It is clarified that the rapper has not yet opened his own brand, but his lawyers have already applied for trademark registration.

This is not Snoop Dogg’s first business. In 2015, he founded a cannabis company called Leafs By Snoop, and five years later launched the Indoggo Gin line of alcoholic beverages. He also has his own cookbook. In 2011, the rapper wanted to produce Snoop Dogg ice cream, but soon abandoned this idea.

