Some of the documents removed from the Trump estate were classified

During the presidency, Trump often took official documents with him to Florida for further review.

Some of the documents taken from the estate of former U.S. President Donald Trump in the U.S. state of Florida were secret. This was reported with reference to sources by The Washington Post.

Earlier, she reported that the authorities removed 15 boxes with various documentation from Trump’s estate in Florida, which was supposed to be transferred to the U.S. National Archives after the Republican left the post of head of state just over a year ago.

According to the publication, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which received these papers, found some of them marked “secret” or “top secret.” It is unknown how many classified documents were found in total, The Washington Post notes. It also remains unclear exactly how the secret papers got into the estate and who then put them in the boxes mentioned. According to the newspaper’s sources, during the presidency, Trump often took official documents with him to Florida for further review.

“It is obvious that this normal and routine process [of transferring documents] is being used by anonymous and politically motivated government sources to spread false news,” said Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the ex-president’s press service, whose words are quoted in the article.