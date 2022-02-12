Some of the protesters left the bridge between Canada and the United States after the arrival of the police

The Ontario Superior Court earlier issued an order for the release of the Ambassador Bridge by truckers.

Some of the protesters against coronavirus restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge, connecting Windsor, Canada (Ontario) and Detroit, USA (Michigan), left it after the arrival of reinforced police squads. This was reported on Saturday by the CBC TV channel.

In addition, according to his information, most of the trucks left the bridge. The police do not detain anyone, but, lining up in rows, slowly squeezes the protesters out of the bridge.

On Friday, the Ontario Superior Court issued an order for truckers to release the Ambassador Bridge.

The protest began in Ottawa in front of the country’s parliament building on January 29. The demonstrators demand that federal and regional authorities lift all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Similar actions took place over the weekend in Toronto, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.