Songwriter Marilyn Bergman has died

Songwriter Marilyn Bergman died at the age of 94 at her home in Los Angeles, USA. This was reported on Saturday by CNN with reference to the daughter of the poet.

“Her condition has been deteriorating for the last couple of years, and in the last few weeks it became clear that she was preparing to leave,” the TV channel quotes the words of the deceased’s daughter. “She died very calmly, without pain and suffering.”

Marilyn Bergman wrote the songs with her husband and co-writer Alan Bergman. They were nominated for 16 Academy Awards and won three of them. One of the main successes of the couple was the song The Way We Were from the movie “The Way We Were” (1973) starring Barbra Streisand. For this song, in addition to the Oscar, the couple was awarded two Grammy Awards. The Bergmans also received the highest award of the American Film Academy for songs for the films “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968) and “Yentl” (1983).

In 1980, the Bergmans were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Marilyn Bergman was the first woman elected to the board of directors of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. In 1994, she became the president and chairman of the council of this organization.

The news of Bergman’s death was commented by Barbara Streisand. “We [Streisand and the Bergmans] met more than 60 years ago behind the scenes of a small nightclub and have loved each other and worked together ever since,” the artist wrote on her Twitter page. “May she [Marilyn Bergman] rest in peace.”