Sony is buying Bungie, the developer of Destiny and the original creator of Halo, for $3.6 billion. The acquisition comes shortly after Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal. Bungie “will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons writes on his blog.

“We have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in everything. Who wants to accelerate our creation of entertainment for generations, while maintaining the creative independence that beats at the heart of Bungie,” writes Parsons. “We believe that game worlds are just the beginning of what our IP can become. Together we share the dream of creating and developing iconic franchises that unite friends around the world, families from different generations and fans on different platforms and in entertainment environments.​

Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio and directly tells the audience that its future games will not be exclusives for PlayStation. “No. We want the worlds we create to spread wherever people play games. We will continue to publish independently, be creatively independent and will continue to manage a single Bungie community,” reads the FAQ section about the deal. In this FAQ, Bungie also told how this acquisition will affect the long-playing hit Destiny 2.

This will be the second time Bungie is being bought by a platform owner. Microsoft acquired the studio in June 2000, securing its upcoming Halo shooter exclusivity for the original Xbox, released in 2001.

Bungie regained its independence shortly after the launch of Halo 3 in October 2007. She released two more exclusive Halo games – Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach – before signing a 10-year contract with Activision that led to the creation of the Destiny franchise.