SpaceX launched a rocket with Starlink satellites

BY Alexandr Ivanov
The rocket will launch 46 satellites into low Earth orbit.

SpaceX on Monday launched a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with another grouping of Starlink microsatellites. The broadcast was conducted on the company’s website.

The launch from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral (Florida) took place at 09:44 East Coast time. The rocket will launch 46 satellites into low Earth orbit.

The first stage of the rocket was previously used for ten launches. SpaceX employees intend to return this Falcon 9 element to Earth again. It is expected that after the launch, the stage will automatically descend smoothly to a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean. This technology allows the company to reduce the cost of regular launches.

The previous launch of Starlink microsatellites into orbit took place in early February. The current start was supposed to take place on Saturday, February 19, but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

