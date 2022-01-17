Star photographer Steve Schapiro has died in the USA

American star photographer Steve Schapiro has died at the age of 87 in the United States.

“Steve passed away in a state of peace and wonder. If there are cameras in Heaven, keep shooting, Dad. You are eternally loved,” the publication says on the social network. The man passed away on January 15 at the age of 87.

Steve Schapiro studied under the influential World War II photographer William Eugene Smith. Since 1961, as a 27-year-old, Schapiro began working as a freelance photojournalist. His pictures have been published in such popular magazines as Time, Newsweek, Life, Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated and others. In the 1960s, he presented to the world in his shots the key moments of the American civil rights movement, and also accompanied Robert Francis Kennedy during his presidential campaign.

In the 1970s, Shapiro switched to working on film sets. He shot backstage shots of a number of cult films, including “The Godfather,” “Taxi Driver,” “Midnight Cowboy,” “Chinatown” and others. During his career, the photographer captured a large number of world superstars of cinema and music.