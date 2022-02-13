Steinmeier was re-elected President of Germany for a second term

Steinmeier’s re-election did not come as a surprise – his candidacy was supported by almost all parties.

The Federal Assembly of Germany on Sunday re-elected Social Democrat Frank-Walter Steinmeier as president of the state for a second term, Bundestag Speaker Barbel Bas said.

The Federal Assembly is a special constitutional body of the Federal Republic of Germany; it is convened to elect the head of the country. The assembly consists of representatives of the regions of Germany and deputies of the Bundestag.

This time there were 1,472 people in it, among those appointed from the regions were former Chancellor Angela Merkel, virologist expert Christian Drosten, co-founder of the company developing a vaccine against coronavirus Ozlem Tureci, astronaut Alexander Gerst and coach of the national football team Hansi Flick.

Steinmeier’s re-election did not come as a surprise – his candidacy was supported by both the parties of the ruling coalition and the opposition bloc (Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions).

Small parties (Leftists, Free Voters, and Alternative for Germany) their candidates were nominated, but the chances of their election were not seriously considered.

Steinmeier has been President of Germany since March 19, 2017; he replaced Joachim Gauck in this post. The politician was born in 1956 in Detmold, has been a member of the Social Democratic Party since 1975. In the 1990s, he worked with ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder – first in the bureau, and then in federal structures.