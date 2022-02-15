Stock markets in the United States opened with a noticeable increase against the background of the withdrawal of Russian troops

The main indexes rose by 1.1-1.6%.

In the first minutes after the start of the trading session, the Dow Jones industrial index rose by 432.79 points (1.25%) and settled at 34,998.96 points. The S&P 500 index gained 50.06 points (1.14%) and was at 4,451.73 points. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose by 227.95 points (1.6%) to 14,496.55 points.

Investors react positively to the latest news on the situation around Ukraine, but some experts urge caution in assessing the situation. “The market believes what it sees in the headlines [of the media], but it is necessary to be careful with such things. We need to be careful about such news in the so-called fog of war,” The Wall Street Journal quoted Hani Redha, responsible for investments in PineBridge Investments, as saying.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters that the units of the Southern and Western military districts that have completed their tasks have already begun loading on rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons on Tuesday. On the same day, the Russian military department distributed footage of equipment being loaded onto railway platforms.