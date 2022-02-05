Stoltenberg was chosen as the new head of the Central Bank of Norway

According to media reports, most parties in the Norwegian Parliament did not support his candidacy.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take over as head of the Central Bank of Norway. He will start a new job after the expiration of his mandate in NATO. Stoltenberg said this at a press conference, broadcast by the newspaper Verdens Gang.

“Until October 1, I will concentrate all my forces on the leadership of NATO. After October 1, I will come home and start working as the head of the Central Bank,” he said.

Stoltenberg said he was “grateful for the trust and glad that he got the job.” He also noted that he continues to be a Social Democrat, but, working as Secretary General, according to him, “he showed that he can be politically neutral.” He added that he will continue to be a friend of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Stoltenberg will hold the post of head of the Central Bank for six years. From March 1 until he takes office, the bank will be temporarily headed by Vice President Ida Wolden Bache.

Earlier, this was reported by the NRK TV Company with reference to the decision of the government of the country. “Jens Stoltenberg was appointed today at a meeting of the State Council to the post of head of the Central Bank of Norway for a period of six years. Ida Wolden Bache will become the interim head of the Central Bank from March 1 until Stoltenberg takes office,” the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

According to the Norwegian media, the majority of parties in the Norwegian parliament did not support Stoltenberg’s candidacy for the post of head of the Central Bank. In particular, a number of politicians express concern about how independent he will be in this role, given his ties with the ruling Workers’ Party, of which he was previously the leader. There were 22 candidates for the post of head of the Central Bank; Ida Wolden Bache was the main competitor of the Secretary General.

Stoltenberg, who previously served as Prime Minister of Norway twice (in 2000-2001 and 2005-2013), has been heading the North Atlantic Alliance since October 1, 2014. His mandate in this post has been extended twice, now he will hold this position until September 30, 2022, so he should stay as Secretary General for a total of eight years.