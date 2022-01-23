Study: Strutiosaurs were deaf and slow

Paleontologists have taken a close look at the braincase of this herbivorous dinosaur using micro-CT to better understand the life and behavior of these robust creatures.

Struthiosaurus (Struthiosaurus austriacus) is a dwarf (up to 8 meters) ankylosaurid with spines on its neck and shoulders that lived in Europe about 80 million years ago.

Scientists examined the skull of an Austrian dinosaur using a high-resolution CT scanner. They found that this creature was rather slow, hard of hearing, and probably preferred a “loner” lifestyle and avoided others of its kind.

Paleontologists explained that fossil skulls that once contained brains and other neurosensory tissues are rare but important to science because these structures can provide insight into a given animal’s lifestyle.

Struthiosaurus austriacus is relatively small for a nodosaurid, especially for those that lived during the Late Cretaceous, about 80 million years ago.

The remains studied by the researchers were found back in the 19th century near the commune of Winzendorf-Mutmannsdorf in Austria.

For their study, Marco Schade, Katherine Pfaff and their colleagues examined the fossil, which is a tiny 50mm meninges, to reveal new details of the dinosaur’s anatomy and lifestyle.

They found that its brain is similar in size to that of other closely related ankylosaur dinosaurs, and the flocculus (a small part of the brain responsible for balance and eye movement, among other things) is very small.

“Unlike its North American cousin Euoplocephalus, which had a club on its tail and a distinct flocculus on its brain cast, Struthiosaurus austriacus relied more on its armor for protection,” said Marco Schade.

Along with the shape of the semicircular canals in the inner ear, this finding points to a very “sluggish” lifestyle for this herbivorous dinosaur. In addition, the scientists found that the lagena—the part of the inner ear responsible for hearing—of Strutiosaurus was very short, suggesting that it was deaf.

This study provides new insight into the evolutionary history of the dinosaurs and their world, in which Europa was largely submerged in the ocean.