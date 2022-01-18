Sugar made environmentally friendly plastic

The authors of the new work have created environmentally friendly plastic from sugar-based materials.

Scientists are still looking for a way to create environmentally friendly plastic. The authors of the new work proposed using sugar for their material, which will replace plastic. It is noted that the resulting ecoplastic has incredible mechanical properties that are maintained during standard recycling processes.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham in the UK and Duke University in the US used sugar alcohol, an organic compound that has a chemical structure similar to the sugars from which it is derived. Scientists have found that this compound can add unique properties to the material.

The authors studied compounds of isoidides and isomannides, both of which have rigid rings of atoms. Scientists have used them as building blocks for a polymer:

The isoidide-based polymer was as rigid and ductile as conventional plastics.

The isomannide polymer had similar strength and ductility, as well as high elasticity. Therefore, he could restore his shape after deformation. All characteristics were preserved even after processing.

The team used computer simulations to understand how the arrangement of atoms in compounds gives materials different properties. Next, the authors created plastics using both building blocks. So they were able to change the mechanical properties and the rate of degradation independently of each other.

The new work opens the door to sustainable plastics with controlled degradation rates without sacrificing mechanical performance.