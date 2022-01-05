Sullivan discussed transatlantic security issues with colleagues from Northern Europe

The participants of the conversation confirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a conversation with colleagues from five Nordic countries to consult with them on strengthening transatlantic security, the White House said.

“Sullivan and his colleagues discussed their readiness to create serious consequences for Russia if it goes on further aggression against Ukraine,” said Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

“They also stressed the importance of diplomatic work to de–escalate the situation, including within the framework of the Strategic stability Dialogue, the NATO–Russia Council and the OSCE,” Horne added, “they stressed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

According to Horne, Sullivan praised the commitment of the Nordic countries to the values and principles underlying European security.

“The participants confirmed the right of each country to choose its alliances,” Horne said.

Representatives of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden took part in the conversation.